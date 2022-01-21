New York Times (NYSE:NYT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $39.64

Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $39.64 and last traded at $39.74, with a volume of 36714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.75.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NYT. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on New York Times from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered New York Times from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.96. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.35 and a beta of 0.78.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $509.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.32 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.79%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NYT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in New York Times by 800.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management raised its holdings in New York Times by 186.7% in the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Times during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of New York Times during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of New York Times by 43.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

About New York Times (NYSE:NYT)

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

