Keyera (TSE:KEY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Tudor Pickering

Keyera (TSE:KEY) was downgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$31.00 target price on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.48% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a C$33.00 price target on Keyera and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Keyera from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Tudor Pickering & Holt lowered Keyera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$34.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities decreased their price target on Keyera from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Keyera from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keyera has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$33.81.

Get Keyera alerts:

TSE KEY traded down C$1.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$27.08. The company had a trading volume of 895,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,009. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.99 billion and a PE ratio of 37.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$28.68 and a 200-day moving average price of C$30.71. Keyera has a twelve month low of C$23.59 and a twelve month high of C$35.75.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$1.20 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Keyera will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

About Keyera

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

Featured Article: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.