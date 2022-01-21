Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) Price Target Raised to C$48.00

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.51% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PLC. TD Securities upped their target price on Park Lawn from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Park Lawn from C$45.50 to C$46.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$45.69.

PLC traded down C$0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$38.55. 56,518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,434. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.80, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$40.13 and its 200 day moving average price is C$37.33. The company has a market cap of C$1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44. Park Lawn has a one year low of C$29.08 and a one year high of C$42.13.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$92.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$88.53 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Park Lawn will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul G. Smith bought 665 shares of Park Lawn stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$40.86 per share, with a total value of C$27,171.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,765 shares in the company, valued at C$521,577.90.

Park Lawn Company Profile

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral, cremation, and cemetery services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 123 cemeteries, 40 crematoriums, and 116 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

