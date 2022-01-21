Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) Price Target Increased to C$22.50 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$16.00 to C$22.50 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 150.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Filo Mining from C$16.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Filo Mining from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Scotiabank set a C$13.50 price objective on shares of Filo Mining and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. boosted their price objective on shares of Filo Mining from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Haywood Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Filo Mining from C$22.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of Filo Mining stock traded down C$0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching C$8.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,999. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.15. The firm has a market cap of C$1.02 billion and a PE ratio of -46.72. Filo Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$1.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.97. The company has a current ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 9.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Filo Mining will post -3.2399998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Filo Mining news, Director Alessandro Bitelli sold 7,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.99, for a total transaction of C$102,587.03. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 112,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,455,696.97.

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

