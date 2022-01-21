BMO Capital Markets Raises Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) Price Target to C$7.25

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.08% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Eight Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$9.50 price target on shares of Capstone Mining in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Capstone Mining has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.65.

Shares of CS stock traded down C$0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$6.30. 759,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,708,655. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69. Capstone Mining has a 12-month low of C$2.37 and a 12-month high of C$6.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The mining company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$208.28 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Capstone Mining will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Capstone Mining

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

