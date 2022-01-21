Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.75.

BEEM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beam Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Beam Global in a report on Sunday, November 14th.

Beam Global stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,770. Beam Global has a 1-year low of $12.59 and a 1-year high of $71.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.17. The company has a market cap of $109.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.53 and a beta of -0.10.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. Beam Global had a negative net margin of 89.69% and a negative return on equity of 23.76%. The business had revenue of $2.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Beam Global will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its holdings in Beam Global by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 126,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,846,000 after acquiring an additional 41,500 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Beam Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $346,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Beam Global by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Beam Global by 206.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 32,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 21,828 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Beam Global by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. 46.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beam Global Company Profile

Beam Global engages in the invention, design, engineering, manufacture, and sale of solar powered products. It offers solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, out of home advertising platforms, and energy security and disaster preparedness.

