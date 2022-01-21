Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. Grows Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 152.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,614 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,275 shares during the quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 276.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 39,351 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,152,000 after acquiring an additional 28,905 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 282.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 104,204 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $21,587,000 after acquiring an additional 76,940 shares in the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 295.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 243,631 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $50,471,000 after acquiring an additional 181,955 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 396.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,540 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,048,000 after acquiring an additional 15,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 329,112 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $68,179,000 after acquiring an additional 246,834 shares in the last quarter. 63.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVDA stock traded down $6.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $235.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 498,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,718,168. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 7.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $296.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.56. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $115.67 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $588.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.42, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.32.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.93%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVDA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.88.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.65, for a total value of $3,266,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total value of $19,869,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 990,012 shares of company stock worth $312,681,810. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

