Scotia Capital Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,621,215 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $88,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 65,290 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 28,944 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 4,409 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patron Partners LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 10,772 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.54 on Friday, hitting $57.54. 516,178 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,552,879. The stock has a market cap of $242.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.07 and its 200 day moving average is $57.12. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.15 and a 52-week high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.02%.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Westpark Capital started coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Erste Group upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.94.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $9,036,076.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total value of $27,303.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 176,149 shares of company stock valued at $9,760,545. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

