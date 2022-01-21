George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Price Target Cut to C$171.00 by Analysts at CIBC

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at CIBC from C$175.00 to C$171.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of George Weston from C$138.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of George Weston from C$141.00 to C$158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of George Weston from C$154.00 to C$162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of George Weston from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, George Weston has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.33.

Shares of George Weston stock traded down $2.67 on Friday, hitting $107.45. The stock had a trading volume of 4,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 627. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.88 and a 200 day moving average of $107.11. George Weston has a twelve month low of $72.82 and a twelve month high of $116.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.92 and a beta of 0.51.

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. George Weston had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $12.86 billion during the quarter.

About George Weston

George Weston Ltd. engages in the food processing and distribution of fresh and frozen baked goods. It operates through the following segments: Loblaw, Choice Properties, and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment stands for Loblaw Companies Ltd., which engages in the retail of food and drugs and provision of financial services.

