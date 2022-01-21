ScPrime (SCP) Hits One Day Volume of $147,054.00

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. ScPrime has a market capitalization of $67.10 million and approximately $147,054.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ScPrime has traded down 23.9% against the U.S. dollar. One ScPrime coin can now be bought for $1.66 or 0.00004333 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MobileCoin (MOB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00022542 BTC.

Siacoin (SC) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Nano (XNO) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00006570 BTC.

Mob Inu (MOB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Scaleswap (SCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ScPrime

ScPrime is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 46,313,031 coins and its circulating supply is 40,384,740 coins. ScPrime’s official website is scpri.me . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

ScPrime Coin Trading

ScPrime can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ScPrime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ScPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

