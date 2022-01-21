GAMB (GMB) Market Cap Reaches $9.30 Million

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded down 16.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One GAMB coin can now be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. GAMB has a total market capitalization of $9.30 million and approximately $668,148.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GAMB has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00004831 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00049924 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00006380 BTC.

GAMB Coin Profile

GAMB is a coin. Its launch date was July 24th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,999,990 coins. The official message board for GAMB is medium.com/@gambproject . GAMB’s official Twitter account is @GAMBproject . The official website for GAMB is gamb.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GMB is a dual-cryptocurrency based on fast speed will connect to real life. GMB is a blockchain platform with various SPACE Dapps aimed to be used in real life. Experience GMB’s first SPACE Dapp: TravelSpace, a blockchain-based travel community service. “

GAMB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAMB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GAMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

