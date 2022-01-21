STARSHIP Hits 1-Day Volume of $83,261.00 (STARSHIP)

STARSHIP (CURRENCY:STARSHIP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. STARSHIP has a total market cap of $10.64 million and $83,261.00 worth of STARSHIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, STARSHIP has traded 20.5% lower against the dollar. One STARSHIP coin can now be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00001467 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002608 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $21.84 or 0.00056945 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.64 or 0.00064259 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,766.96 or 0.07215807 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,327.03 or 0.99951077 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00007982 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00063318 BTC.

About STARSHIP

STARSHIP’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,908,258 coins. STARSHIP’s official Twitter account is @StarShipBSC . The Reddit community for STARSHIP is https://reddit.com/r/starshipcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

STARSHIP Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STARSHIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STARSHIP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STARSHIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

