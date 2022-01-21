Patron (PAT) One Day Volume Tops $6,378.00

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded down 63.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 21st. In the last week, Patron has traded 121.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Patron has a total market capitalization of $2.64 million and $6,378.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Patron coin can now be bought for about $0.0067 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00004831 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00049924 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00006380 BTC.

Patron Coin Profile

PAT is a coin. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 393,938,955 coins. The official website for Patron is patron-influencers.com . Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Patron is medium.com/@patronproject

According to CryptoCompare, “PATRON is an Ethereum-based social network media sharing marketplace. Influencers and social media (SNS) users from around the world can publish, discover, reserve, or sell influencer data on PATRON's platform on both web and mobile. PAT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the PATRON platform. “

Patron Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Patron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Patron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

