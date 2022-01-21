UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Short Interest Down 23.9% in December

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 515,100 shares, a decline of 23.9% from the December 15th total of 677,100 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 252,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on UFP Industries from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 1,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total value of $94,640.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in UFP Industries by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,104 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in UFP Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in UFP Industries by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 128,580 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,688,000 after purchasing an additional 21,367 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in UFP Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $578,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in UFP Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UFPI stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,162. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.64 and a 200-day moving average of $79.51. UFP Industries has a 52 week low of $53.77 and a 52 week high of $94.80.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.38. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. UFP Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that UFP Industries will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

