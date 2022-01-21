S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.04 Billion

Equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) will report $2.04 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for S&P Global’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.10 billion and the lowest is $2.01 billion. S&P Global reported sales of $1.87 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that S&P Global will report full year sales of $8.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.22 billion to $8.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $8.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.57 billion to $8.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow S&P Global.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 260.75%. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.85 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $509.00 to $511.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $508.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $479.90.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $419.91. 50,914 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,459,871. S&P Global has a twelve month low of $303.50 and a twelve month high of $484.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $101.20 billion, a PE ratio of 35.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $459.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $445.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Camden National Bank bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,499,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the second quarter worth $212,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in S&P Global by 27.3% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 4.3% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 31.0% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 137,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,396,000 after purchasing an additional 32,500 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

