Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Short Interest Update

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,630,000 shares, a decline of 24.5% from the December 15th total of 4,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:HZNP traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.46. The company had a trading volume of 47,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,644,463. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 52-week low of $70.15 and a 52-week high of $120.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.44. The company has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a PE ratio of 37.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HZNP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Horizon Therapeutics Public has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.75.

In related news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 7,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.57, for a total value of $795,265.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $2,250,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,255 shares of company stock valued at $15,633,956 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonnington Group LLC boosted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.3% during the third quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC boosted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.3% during the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 40,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.4% during the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.8% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.7% during the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,635 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

