People s United Financial Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

People s United Financial Inc. lowered its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 693 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $8,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CBOE Vest Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 24.2% during the third quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 25,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,981 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 41.3% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after acquiring an additional 5,792 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at $244,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at $1,055,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at $1,727,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $228.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.46.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $220.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.75. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.81 and a 1-year high of $248.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $235.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.29.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.16. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.31% and a net margin of 17.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.82%.

In other news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.63, for a total value of $8,212,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 738 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total value of $168,551.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,928 shares of company stock valued at $28,959,765. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

