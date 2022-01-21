Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,922 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $4,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth $38,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth $48,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NOC shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $478.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.75.

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total transaction of $155,231.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total transaction of $1,000,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $397.41 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $282.88 and a 52 week high of $408.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $376.24 and its 200-day moving average is $370.06. The company has a market capitalization of $63.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.70. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 39.17%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.07%.

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

