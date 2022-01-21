Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the highest is $1.07. Freeport-McMoRan posted earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 152.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will report full-year earnings of $3.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $4.83. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Freeport-McMoRan.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on FCX shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Argus boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.24.

In other news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $2,619,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $7,441,153.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth $182,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92,919 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,877,000 after acquiring an additional 13,403 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 114.1% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCX stock traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.51. 953,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,782,820. Freeport-McMoRan has a fifty-two week low of $24.71 and a fifty-two week high of $46.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $60.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.41%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Freeport-McMoRan (FCX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.