Scotia Capital Inc. Buys 2,426 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 199,003 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $28,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $615,556,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,264,984 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $921,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836,615 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,970,740 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $867,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699,147 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,647,237 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,579,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2,853.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,324,815 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $192,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. Wedbush started coverage on NIKE in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NIKE from $206.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America reduced their target price on NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on NIKE from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.13.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $2.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $145.14. The stock had a trading volume of 159,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,085,831. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.44 and a 12-month high of $179.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.05.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $0.305 dividend. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.94%.

In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $300,162.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,773,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 135,376 shares of company stock worth $22,705,317. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.