Aviva PLC Trims Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Aviva PLC trimmed its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 711,979 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 42,325 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $103,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Shares of NIKE stock traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $144.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,085,831. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.44 and a twelve month high of $179.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $164.05 and a 200-day moving average of $163.05. The stock has a market cap of $228.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.07.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.94%.

In other NIKE news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $2,055,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $16,752,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 135,376 shares of company stock worth $22,705,317. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 target price on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on NIKE from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.13.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Recommended Story: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.