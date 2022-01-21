Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get Synchronoss Technologies alerts:

SNCR stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $2.06. 7,994 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 501,108. Synchronoss Technologies has a one year low of $2.08 and a one year high of $6.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $181.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.59.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $69.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.26 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 8.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Synchronoss Technologies will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Santa Monica Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Synchronoss Technologies during the second quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.62% of the company’s stock.

About Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud and enterprise solutions. The firm offers software-based activation for connected devices globally. Its platform includes cloud home, personal cloud content transfer and out-of-box experience, advance messaging and email suite, journey creation and advisor, digital coach, digital portal, activation, Internet of Things (IoT), and smart buildings.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Synchronoss Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchronoss Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.