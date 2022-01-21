First Republic Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 536,499 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 36,637 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for approximately 0.8% of First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Adobe worth $308,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Adobe by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 892 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Adobe by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 302 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total transaction of $318,294.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total transaction of $27,498.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,379 shares of company stock valued at $4,582,486 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $760.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $600.00 to $820.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $678.00 to $611.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $664.36.

ADBE stock opened at $510.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.25. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $420.78 and a one year high of $699.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $598.13 and a 200-day moving average of $617.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.04 billion, a PE ratio of 50.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.01.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

