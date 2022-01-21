Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) will post ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Orion Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). Orion Group posted earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 158.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orion Group will report full year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.20). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Orion Group.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.13). Orion Group had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The company had revenue of $139.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orion Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORN. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Orion Group by 594.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,984 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 5,122 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Orion Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Orion Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Orion Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Orion Group by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,907 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORN traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.40. The stock had a trading volume of 470 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,710. Orion Group has a 1 year low of $3.42 and a 1 year high of $6.67. The stock has a market cap of $105.60 million, a PE ratio of -49.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Orion Group

Orion Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of specialty construction services in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the Marine and Concrete segments. The Marine segment includes the restoration, maintenance, dredging, and repair of marine transportation facilities, pipelines, bridges and causeways and environmental structures.

