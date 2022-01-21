Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Has $2.49 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,553 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter worth $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 157.9% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. 68.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total transaction of $701,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total transaction of $5,250,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 307,118 shares of company stock worth $35,431,134 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.61. 104,908 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,717,551. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $95.59 and a 12-month high of $126.32. The stock has a market cap of $113.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.93.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 55.21%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group cut their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.89.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

