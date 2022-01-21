OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Lowers Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,224 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Visa were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Visa by 18.7% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 171,012 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $38,092,000 after acquiring an additional 26,881 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Visa by 13.6% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 629,204 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $140,155,000 after acquiring an additional 75,430 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 3.3% in the third quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,627 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Visa by 1.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 129,292 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 15.1% in the third quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 15,099 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total transaction of $1,877,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total transaction of $2,377,840.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,386 shares of company stock worth $8,362,931 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of V opened at $214.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $210.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.53. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.10 and a 1 year high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. Visa’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 26.64%.

V has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.84.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

