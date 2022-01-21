Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,369,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 123.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

PYPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $265.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded PayPal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $278.00 to $224.00 in a report on Sunday, January 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $298.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $364.00 to $342.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.50.

PayPal stock opened at $173.28 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $172.60 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.59 billion, a PE ratio of 41.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total value of $2,345,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total value of $2,306,658.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and have sold 44,114 shares valued at $8,990,858. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.