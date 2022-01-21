SAFE2 (SAFE2) Market Cap Achieves $12.45 Million

SAFE2 (CURRENCY:SAFE2) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 21st. SAFE2 has a market cap of $12.45 million and $2,498.00 worth of SAFE2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SAFE2 coin can currently be bought for about $236.23 or 0.01385238 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SAFE2 has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002608 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $21.84 or 0.00056945 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.64 or 0.00064259 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,766.96 or 0.07215807 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38,327.03 or 0.99951077 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00007982 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00063318 BTC.

SAFE2 Coin Profile

SAFE2’s total supply is 52,689 coins. SAFE2’s official Twitter account is @COVERProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . SAFE2’s official website is yieldfarming.insure

SAFE2 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SAFE2 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SAFE2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

