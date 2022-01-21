$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) will post $0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Green Plains’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.33. Green Plains posted earnings per share of ($0.53) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 135.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Green Plains will report full-year earnings of ($0.98) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.97). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $1.31. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Green Plains.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.03). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $746.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 76.1% on a year-over-year basis.

GPRE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Green Plains from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Green Plains from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Green Plains presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.55.

In other Green Plains news, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total transaction of $82,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,226 shares of company stock valued at $2,870,515. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPRE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 31.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains during the third quarter valued at about $87,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 12.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 9.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 11.5% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter.

GPRE stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.00. 29,829 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 864,593. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.76. Green Plains has a one year low of $18.15 and a one year high of $44.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.67.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

