Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) Short Interest Update

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, a drop of 25.4% from the December 15th total of 36,200 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

In other Winmark news, CEO Brett D. Heffes sold 4,914 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.01, for a total transaction of $1,105,699.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lawrence A. Barbetta sold 1,504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.24, for a total transaction of $410,952.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,348 shares of company stock valued at $6,338,930. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Winmark alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Winmark by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Winmark by 87,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Winmark by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 66,851 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,374,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Winmark by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Winmark by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,049,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Winmark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th.

WINA stock traded up $4.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $216.50. 466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,782. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.13. Winmark has a twelve month low of $165.82 and a twelve month high of $277.99. The company has a market capitalization of $785.03 million, a PE ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 0.76.

Winmark Company Profile

Winmark Corp. engages in the franchising of five value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell and trade gently used merchandise and also provides consulting and advisory services to franchisors through Winmar Franchise Partners. It operates through the following segments: Franchising and Leasing.

Recommended Story: Cyclical Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Winmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.