Semux (SEM) Price Hits $0.0008 on Major Exchanges

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded down 10.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. Semux has a market cap of $9,749.30 and approximately $2.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Semux has traded down 10.9% against the dollar. One Semux coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.64 or 0.00184231 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00009329 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00006588 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004527 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000922 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002539 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004420 BTC.

About Semux

Semux (CRYPTO:SEM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Semux’s total supply is 18,432,369 coins and its circulating supply is 12,712,343 coins. Semux’s official website is www.semux.org . The Reddit community for Semux is https://reddit.com/r/Semux and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Semux is a DPoS cryptocurrency base on a new consensus algorithm named Semux BFT. “

Semux Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Semux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Semux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

