AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Acquires 64,105 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 189,777 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,105 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Accenture were worth $60,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Shares of NYSE ACN traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $342.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,075,965. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $377.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $348.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.16. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $241.73 and a 1-year high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.37%.

In related news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.53, for a total value of $746,301.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.11, for a total transaction of $1,780,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,300 shares of company stock valued at $11,803,727 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $446.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.76.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.