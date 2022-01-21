Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 12,739 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 111,057 shares.The stock last traded at $30.10 and had previously closed at $29.54.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PFC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Premier Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler cut Premier Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James cut Premier Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.37.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). Premier Financial had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 40.52%. The firm had revenue of $75.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Premier Financial Corp. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. This is an increase from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 31.82%.

In other news, Director Samuel S. Strausbaugh sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total value of $97,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Premier Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Premier Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Premier Financial by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Premier Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Premier Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. 67.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC)

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

