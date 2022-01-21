Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) Shares Down 7.7%

Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX)’s stock price traded down 7.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $22.11 and last traded at $22.21. 7,967 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 91,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.06.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Betterware de Mexico from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Small Cap Consu reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Betterware de Mexico in a report on Friday, October 29th.

The stock has a market cap of $845.11 million and a PE ratio of 9.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.85 and a 200 day moving average of $32.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $13.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $12.97. The company had revenue of $117.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.08 million. Betterware de Mexico had a return on equity of 103.89% and a net margin of 15.97%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.4153 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. Betterware de Mexico’s payout ratio is 73.45%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Betterware de Mexico by 11.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 48,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of Betterware de Mexico by 56.3% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 23,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 8,565 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Betterware de Mexico by 42.0% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 33,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 9,870 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Betterware de Mexico by 92.8% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Finally, Diametric Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Betterware de Mexico by 49.3% during the second quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 34,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 11,451 shares during the period. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Betterware de Mexico, SAB. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, and other categories. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico.

