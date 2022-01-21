Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Shares Up 4.2%

Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)’s share price traded up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $148.26 and last traded at $148.26. 425 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 64,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $142.25.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Heska in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heska from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Heska currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.86.

Get Heska alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 8.21 and a quick ratio of 7.03. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 772.20 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.82.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.23). Heska had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 1.07%. The company had revenue of $60.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Heska’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Heska Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin S. Wilson acquired 1,000 shares of Heska stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $173.00 per share, for a total transaction of $173,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Heska by 3.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,818,027 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $470,032,000 after purchasing an additional 53,285 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heska by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 650,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $149,522,000 after purchasing an additional 28,291 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Heska by 2.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 453,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,616,000 after acquiring an additional 8,870 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Heska by 15.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 335,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,108,000 after acquiring an additional 44,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in Heska by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 306,320 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,900,000 after acquiring an additional 12,323 shares in the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Heska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.