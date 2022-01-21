DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Short Interest Down 24.1% in December

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200,000 shares, a drop of 24.1% from the December 15th total of 5,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DHT. Zacks Investment Research raised DHT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet downgraded DHT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.68.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DHT. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of DHT by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,212,077 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $144,156,000 after buying an additional 5,259,038 shares during the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DHT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,978,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of DHT by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,450,958 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $48,356,000 after buying an additional 1,052,888 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of DHT by 411.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,140,080 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,400,000 after buying an additional 917,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of DHT by 626.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 943,829 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,125,000 after buying an additional 813,955 shares during the last quarter. 57.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHT traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.02. The stock had a trading volume of 58,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510,240. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.83. The firm has a market cap of $857.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -249.50 and a beta of -0.32. DHT has a one year low of $5.09 and a one year high of $7.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $37.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.67 million. DHT had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DHT will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. DHT’s payout ratio is presently -400.00%.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

