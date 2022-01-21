Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Shares Up 3.3%

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX)’s stock price shot up 3.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.95 and last traded at $10.89. 933 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 109,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.54.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IMTX. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Immatics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Immatics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.48.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $7.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.28 million. Immatics had a negative net margin of 221.24% and a negative return on equity of 94.21%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Immatics will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its position in Immatics by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,544,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,543,000 after buying an additional 102,857 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Immatics during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,401,000. Altium Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Immatics by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 478,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,227,000 after purchasing an additional 134,429 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Immatics by 395.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 124,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maven Securities LTD increased its position in shares of Immatics by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 101,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. 35.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immatics Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMTX)

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

