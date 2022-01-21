Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Short Interest Down 24.4% in December

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,730,000 shares, a decline of 24.4% from the December 15th total of 7,580,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BAM shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. increased their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 95.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 658,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,802,000 after purchasing an additional 320,913 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock traded down $0.82 on Friday, hitting $54.05. 51,266 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,616,970. Brookfield Asset Management has a 12-month low of $38.02 and a 12-month high of $62.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $88.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.62.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.45). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.41%.

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

