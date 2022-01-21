Short Interest in ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) Declines By 21.7%

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,700,000 shares, a decrease of 21.7% from the December 15th total of 27,710,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ICICI Bank by 0.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,867,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,040,828,000 after purchasing an additional 300,185 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of ICICI Bank by 2.2% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 32,843,613 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $619,758,000 after purchasing an additional 704,916 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 13.2% in the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 28,120,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $530,641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273,008 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 1.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 23,509,883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $402,018,000 after purchasing an additional 294,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ICICI Bank by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 23,219,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $438,146,000 after buying an additional 168,680 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBN stock traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $21.17. 284,253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,122,295. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.18. ICICI Bank has a one year low of $14.20 and a one year high of $22.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.50.

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). ICICI Bank had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 19.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ICICI Bank will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

ICICI Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, which includes retail banking, corporate banking, and treasury operations. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others.

