Pearl River Capital LLC Makes New $2.01 Million Investment in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,284 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Twilio by 38.8% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,934,000 after purchasing an additional 32,370 shares during the last quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the third quarter valued at $1,499,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the third quarter valued at about $3,528,000. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Twilio by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC now owns 22,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Twilio in the 3rd quarter worth about $372,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Twilio news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.88, for a total value of $255,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 505 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.80, for a total transaction of $134,229.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,729 shares of company stock valued at $16,995,787 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on TWLO shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Twilio from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Twilio from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet lowered Twilio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Twilio from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twilio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $422.67.

TWLO stock traded down $2.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $198.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,725,488. The company has a quick ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.79 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $260.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $320.44. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.11 and a 12 month high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $740.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.10 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.89% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. Twilio’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

