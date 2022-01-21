Pearl River Capital LLC Takes $2.85 Million Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 22,100 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,000. QUALCOMM makes up 0.8% of Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,068,606,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,239,945 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,352,588,000 after buying an additional 4,375,459 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth approximately $384,470,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 25.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,852,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 302.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,292,866 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $429,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM stock traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $168.49. The stock had a trading volume of 188,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,691,433. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.41. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $122.17 and a 1-year high of $193.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $181.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.24.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.56%.

QUALCOMM announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the wireless technology company to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

QCOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DZ Bank upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.59.

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total value of $3,779,819.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 1,974 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.51, for a total value of $366,196.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,229 shares of company stock valued at $8,058,506 over the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

