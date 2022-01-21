Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Increases Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.4% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $54,610,851.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 24,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total value of $2,149,731.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.44.

MRK traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $80.71. The company had a trading volume of 146,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,837,257. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.10. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $91.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $203.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.49.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 97.53%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Recommended Story: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.