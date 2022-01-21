Aviva PLC Sells 23,656 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Aviva PLC lowered its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,545,374 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 23,656 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $82,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 345,126 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $18,388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in shares of Intel by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 75,736 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,035,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 137,733 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,339,000 after buying an additional 22,975 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 55,520 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,958,000 after buying an additional 6,253 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 157,399 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,836,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.63. The company had a trading volume of 760,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,734,656. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $47.87 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $214.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.79.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on INTC shares. UBS Group downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Northland Securities upgraded Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on Intel from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price target on Intel in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.48.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 10,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

