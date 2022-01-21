Orbitcoin (ORB) One Day Volume Tops $83.00

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. Orbitcoin has a market capitalization of $586,075.90 and approximately $83.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Orbitcoin has traded down 13.8% against the US dollar. One Orbitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000476 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.31 or 0.00094969 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,233.46 or 1.00008219 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $115.76 or 0.00302786 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00017461 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $150.23 or 0.00392968 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.70 or 0.00148311 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00007836 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001561 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Orbitcoin Coin Profile

Orbitcoin (ORB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here . Orbitcoin’s official website is orbitcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that is a clone but with the added mission of trying to encourage scientific research. OrbitCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid without the PoS reward to reduce inflation but maintain the resistance to 51% attacks. There are transaction messages with a 30 second block time, a block reward that halves from 0.25 to a minimal 0.00000001. There are four transaction confirmations needed and 200 for newly mined blocks. block hashing is BLAKE2sPoW hashing is NeoScryptPoS hashing is SHA-256d “

Buying and Selling Orbitcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orbitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

