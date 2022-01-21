$0.75 Earnings Per Share Expected for WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for WSFS Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.86 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.60. WSFS Financial reported earnings per share of $1.16 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that WSFS Financial will report full-year earnings of $5.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.12 to $5.44. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $4.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover WSFS Financial.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $147.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.39 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 41.60% and a return on equity of 15.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WSFS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of WSFS Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.40.

Shares of WSFS traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.26. 7,589 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 458,152. WSFS Financial has a one year low of $40.64 and a one year high of $56.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.05 and a 200 day moving average of $49.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.15.

In other WSFS Financial news, EVP Richard Wright sold 1,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total transaction of $92,992.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy H. Eddens sold 1,552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.19, for a total transaction of $76,342.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,647 shares of company stock worth $721,216 in the last quarter. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WSFS. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in WSFS Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $635,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 45,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 175.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 23,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 15,070 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 98.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 122,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,128,000 after acquiring an additional 60,981 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in WSFS Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

