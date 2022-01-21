Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,291 shares during the quarter. Ameresco accounts for approximately 1.3% of Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. owned about 0.08% of Ameresco worth $2,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 356.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 674.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco during the second quarter worth about $99,000. 50.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ameresco stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.55. 3,610 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,387. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.13 and a 200-day moving average of $71.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 39.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.57. Ameresco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.70 and a 12 month high of $101.86.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $273.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.02 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert Georgeoff sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total value of $751,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nicole E. Bulgarino sold 19,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.35, for a total value of $1,827,573.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 155,491 shares of company stock valued at $12,993,749. 55.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMRC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameresco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. upped their target price on Ameresco from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Ameresco from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Ameresco from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised Ameresco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.55.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

