B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.66 Million Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,582 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,921 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Trade Desk by 910.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,250,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,036,456,000 after acquiring an additional 35,366,839 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Trade Desk by 797.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,896,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,771,246,000 after acquiring an additional 20,345,148 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Trade Desk by 1,101.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,863,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,614,032,000 after acquiring an additional 19,127,872 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Trade Desk by 553.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,098,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,090,695,000 after acquiring an additional 11,942,743 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Trade Desk by 1,030.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,250,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $715,586,000 after acquiring an additional 8,431,936 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.68.

NASDAQ TTD opened at $67.73 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.71 and a twelve month high of $114.09. The company has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.09 and its 200 day moving average is $82.30.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.93 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 25.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Trade Desk news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 5,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total transaction of $500,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 7,836 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total value of $569,442.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 295,626 shares of company stock worth $31,694,846 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

