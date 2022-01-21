Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stake Raised by Pathway Capital Management LP

Pathway Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 196,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,100 shares during the quarter. Datadog makes up approximately 13.3% of Pathway Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Pathway Capital Management LP owned 0.06% of Datadog worth $27,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DDOG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Datadog by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 32,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after acquiring an additional 3,377 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after buying an additional 12,385 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Datadog by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the second quarter worth $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Datadog alerts:

Shares of DDOG opened at $130.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.73 and a 12-month high of $199.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $168.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -928.58 and a beta of 1.01.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $270.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.82 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. Datadog’s quarterly revenue was up 74.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DDOG shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on Datadog from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Datadog from $173.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Datadog from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.84.

In other news, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.34, for a total value of $524,732.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 218,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.22, for a total transaction of $35,397,701.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,965,063 shares of company stock valued at $343,454,767. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Further Reading: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.