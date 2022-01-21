First Republic Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 19.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,632,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267,018 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Procter & Gamble worth $228,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PG. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.43.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $163.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $396.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $155.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $121.54 and a 1 year high of $165.32.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.62%.

In related news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,134 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.29, for a total value of $1,502,770.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $171,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,249 shares of company stock valued at $22,257,187 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

