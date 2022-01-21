Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Purchases 2,031 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 186,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $2,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,352,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,077,000 after buying an additional 1,966,944 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 2nd quarter worth $158,361,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,874,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,896,000 after buying an additional 361,296 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,252,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,660,000 after buying an additional 544,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 3,827.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,243,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,556,000 after buying an additional 5,109,569 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.73% of the company’s stock.

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 6,120 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $99,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AGNC stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.79. 82,771 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,767,975. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $14.41 and a 1 year high of $18.84.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $279.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.63 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 126.92% and a return on equity of 17.31%. AGNC Investment’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a jan 22 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.14%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AGNC. Barclays lowered AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

